CM Radio - May 20, 2015 - Best of CMW, Pt. 2 - In-Flight Safety & More

For the first time in a long time, it's both Mike and Andrew at the mic taking you through this week's episode. It's also the second of three "Best of CMW" episodes, this one focusing on some of the indie rockers we caught up with during this year's festival.

Our pal Katlyn speaks with Montreal dream pop trio Caveboy and 2015 ECMA Album of the Year winners In-Flight Safety while Mike sits down with Saskatoon's Slow Down Molasses and Erin Benjamin of Live Music Canada. Plus, we'll also hear the track "Smile" from Moncton's Open Strum in our Canadian Spotlight.

Check back next week for the final CMW installment, featuring the likes of Palaye Royale, Virginia to Vegas, and more.