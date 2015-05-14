CM Radio - May 13, 2015 - Best of CMW - Billy Talent, Monster Truck & More

This is the first of our Best of CMW episodes, and I suppose this one could unofficially be called the Dine Alone Records round-up.

Dine Alone is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this year, and as such, founder Joel Carriere anchored a special panel during the conference to talk about the ups and downs of the last decade in the label game. Mike caught up with him before the round table to talk shop, and it's a great interview.

For musical artists, we've got both Monster Truck and Single Mothers on this weeks show - both blowing up, both Dine Alone bands. The former is working on the follow-up to 2013's hugely successful Furiosity while Single Mothers are still riding the attention surrounding their debut, Negative Qualities.

We've also got the boys in Billy Talent, who may not be a Dine Alone band, but considering their history with the likes of Alexisonfire, Moneen, Cancer Bats, and the gang, could be considered extended family.

Plenty more from CMW coming up. Enjoy!