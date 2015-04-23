CM Radio - Apr 22, 2015 - Joel Plaskett & More

Welcome! We're stoked to have Joel Plaskett back on the show, this time discussing his most recent release, Joel Plaskett & The Park Avenue Sobriety Test. It touches on his solo acoustic side, his guitar rock work with the Emergency, his happy-go-lucky rhyming talents, carefree memories of growing up in Nova Scotia, and a little bit of anger at the forces making life tougher these days. There are many moments that draw on previous classic Plaskett, from beloved albums such as Three and Ashtray Rock, right back to his Thrush Hermit days. And there are new sides to his sounds as well – Joel like you’ve never heard him.

Of course, we'll also have our Canadian Spotlight Song of the Week, which comes to us courtesy of Kaylan Mackinnon.