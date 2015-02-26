CM Radio - Feb 25, 2015 - The Mohrs, The Rathburns, Dead Projectionists

We're all about Generation Next Live (http://generationnextlive.com) on this week's show, which features interviews with The Mohrs, The Rathburns, and Dead Projectionists. All three bands are set to take place in the March 5th edition of GNL, happening at The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto.

The Mohrs' latest is called "Kings Of Nowhere," produced in rural Ontario at Hawksley Workman's studio with the man himself.

As for The Rathburns, they'll be releasing their upcoming EP at this very show. There are plenty of video teasers online to get you caught up..

Finally, the Dead Projectionists just signed on with The Agency Group and relaunched their website in anticipation of what's sure to be a good year.