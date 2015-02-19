Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - Feb 18, 2015 - Magic!, Beautiful Nothing & More

Canadian Musician Radio

There's Magic! in the air and on the airwaves this week, as we speak with band frontman Nasri about the band's hugely successful year, including their pack-leading five JUNO Award nominees. This will be a bit of a preview of our full feature story on the band in our March/April 2015 issue.

Also, we'll be speaking with Beautiful Nothing about their self-titled album, knack for creating cool videos, and their slot on the Generation Next Live showcase on March 5, 2015.

