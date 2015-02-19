CM Radio - Feb 18, 2015 - Magic!, Beautiful Nothing & More

Log Out
There's Magic! in the air and on the airwaves this week, as we speak with band frontman Nasri about the band's hugely successful year, including their pack-leading five JUNO Award nominees. This will be a bit of a preview of our full feature story on the band in our March/April 2015 issue.
Also, we'll be speaking with Beautiful Nothing about their self-titled album, knack for creating cool videos, and their slot on the Generation Next Live showcase on March 5, 2015.
