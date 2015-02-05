CM Radio - Feb 4, 2015 - Limblifter, Highs & More

Log Out
This one should be fun...
Limblifter is back with in 2015 with Pacific Milk, their fourth full-length effort - and first in over a decade. The album lives up to the Limblifter name, with the snappy hooks and engaging alt-rock melodies fans have come to expect plus some itneresting sonic progression. We'll speak with frontman Ryan Dahle about this latest effort and how it fits in with the band's back catalogue.
Also, we have Toronto's Highs on this episode. They've turned a lot of heads with just a single EP to their name. Fresh off of a tour of Canada's east coast, Mike speaks with the band about their current happenings and future aspirations.
