CM Radio - Jan 21, 2015 - Dallas Smith, Say Yes & More

We're thrilled to have Dallas Smith back on the show this week. Since we last spoke, Dallas's career has exploded on the back of his late-2014 release Lifted. Its debut single, "Wastin' Gas," has garnered plenty of attention, and we caught up with Dallas on the eastern leg of his most recent Canadian tour to chat about his last few months and what's on his horizon.

Then, one of the bands announced for the second edition of Generation Next Live (http://generationnextlive.com) is Say Yes. Formed with former members of Alexisonfire, Jersey, and Saint Alvia, the trio has a hard-hitting brand of in-your-face alt rock that's sure to impress. We chat with the guys about what they've got slotted for 2015.