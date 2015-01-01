CM Radio - Dec 31, 2014 - What's Hot For 2015

Happy (soon to be) New Year!

For our final episode of 2014, we're looking ahead to the next year of music by revisiting some of our interviews with artists that we think you'll be hearing a lot of in 2015.

Tune in to hear snippets from our conversations with the likes of Alert the Medic, Dallas Smith, Kalle Mattson, Trinity Bradshaw, Ben Stevenson, High Valley, Kandle, and Dear Rouge.

We appreciate your support and look forward to bringing you more great content in 2015, with our first post-holiday episode premiering on January 7, 2015.