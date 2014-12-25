CM Radio - Dec 24, 2014 - Best of 2014

Happy Holidays, folks.

For our second-last episode of 2014, we're revisiting some of our favourite interviews from the past year of Canadian Musician Radio.

Tune in to hear snippets from our conversations with Bruce Cockburn, Lights, Doc Walker, Karl Wolf, Moist, The New ographers, Serena Ryder, and Slash.

We appreciate your support and look forward to bringing you more great content in 2015.