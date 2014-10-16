CM Radio - Oct. 15, 2014 - Victoria Banks, The Meds

Log Out
Our post-Thanksgiving program (Canadian Thanksgiving, that is) features two great Canadian acts from different ends of the stylistic spectrum.
Victoria Banks is fresh off the release of Indigo, her third studio album, a collection of songs stemming from bare-bones midnight recording sessions in her attic. In addition to her own multi-award-nominated releases, Banks is a staff songwriter at Nashville’s RareSpark Media Group with a catalogue that includes hits for the likes of Sara Evans, Jessica Simpson, One More Girl, Doc Walker, and Johnny Reid
As for The Meds, the PEI-based rock outfit has been touring the country on the back of their debut full-length, South America. Theirs is a sound that blends easily-accessible mainstream rock with a folky, poetic vocal style and plenty of substance. The album was co-produced by Matt Mays and Colin MacDonald of The Trews.
