CM Radio - Sept. 17, 2014 - Slash & Trampled By Turtles

We're going international this week on Canadian Musician Radio, and who better to have on our first such program than the almighty Slash. With his single "World on Fire" setting rock charts ablaze, the iconic guitarist speaks with Andrew just one day following the release of the album of the same name - his latest solo offering with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. We'll talk about the record, his trademark guitar sound, and why Canada is so significant to his music career

Also on the show is American folk/rock outfit Trampled by Turtles, who speak with Mike fresh off of the release of Wild Animals, their seventh studio offering. With traditional instrumentation and a fresh ear for contemporary melodies and hooks, the band has been racking up high-profile festival billings and plenty of industry attention in recent years.