CM Radio - July 9, 2014 - PS I Love You, The Barr Brothers, Adam Baldwin

So many great live music festivals and events happening this summer from coast-to-coast has seemingly translated to an overload of artist interviews on Canadian Musician Radio.
This week, we speak with three highly-touted acts from rather different scenes: Halifax-based troubadour Adam Baldwin, Montreal folk quartet The Barr Brothers, and riff-driven rock duo PS I Love You. Andrew caught up with Baldwin just before his (terrific) performance at Charlottetown's Big Red Festival while Mike had a chance to speak with the other two during the 2014 run of NXNE.
Of course, Andrew and Mike will also have a run-through of the latest news from in and around the Canadian and international music industries. We look forward to having you join us!
