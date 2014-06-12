CM Radio - June 11, 2014 - New Pornographers, Festival d'ete de Quebec

Our pals in The New P0rnographers (that's a zero to try and fool BlogTalkRadio's automatic sensor) are back with a new record, set to drop late August. It's called Brill Bruisers, and we're more than excited to have the band's frontman, Carl Newman, on the program to talk about the band's fifth full length. The band has a fall headlining tour across North America on the books, though that follows a few summer festival dates - some of which are north of the 49th, like Pemberton, Riot Fest, and Sonic Boom. Can't wait to have some new tunes from these guys, though "Together" is still holding us over...

Also, we've got both Luci Tremblay, Communications Manager, and Louis Bellavance, Program Director, from the Quebec City Summer Festival (Festival d'ete de Quebec) speaking about all the work that goes in to pulling off this massive event each year. The 2014 edition is running for 11 days and features headliners like Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, The Killers, Bryan Adams, Journey, Queens of the Stone Age, and deadmau5, to name just a few.m