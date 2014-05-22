CM Radio - May 21, 2014 - The Best Of CMW 2014, Part 2

We had so much great content from Canadian Music Week that we figured we'd double down and bring you another best-of full of interviews from this year's showcasing artists.

This time around, we've got on-the-rise rock trio The Balconies, BC-based folkies Good for Grapes, country singer Jason Hastie, bouncy indie pop outfit BESTiE, and Toronto newcomers The Cruelty Party, featuring Alphonse Alixander Lanza III of Azari & III.

There's something for everyone, musically speaking, plus all the goods from around the industry - including more summer festival talk. (This summer is going to be an absolute blast for music fans.)

