CM Radio - May 21, 2014 - The Best Of CMW 2014, Part 2

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
We had so much great content from Canadian Music Week that we figured we'd double down and bring you another best-of full of interviews from this year's showcasing artists.
This time around, we've got on-the-rise rock trio The Balconies, BC-based folkies Good for Grapes, country singer Jason Hastie, bouncy indie pop outfit BESTiE, and Toronto newcomers The Cruelty Party, featuring Alphonse Alixander Lanza III of Azari & III.
There's something for everyone, musically speaking, plus all the goods from around the industry - including more summer festival talk. (This summer is going to be an absolute blast for music fans.)
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.