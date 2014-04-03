CM Radio - April 2, 2014 - Big Wreck, Ebonnie Rowe & More

Yes indeed, we've got an interview with Ian Thorney of Big Wreck, speaking about the band's upcoming fourth studio album and second since they returned in 2012 with the mighty "Albatross" after a 10-year gap. We had a chance to catch up with Ian just prior to "Albatross" dropping, so we'll see what's been happning with the guys since then.

In CM Academy, we'll be speaking with Ebonnie Rowe, the founder of Toronto-based female talent showcase HoneyJam. Ebonnie and HoneyJam have been instrumental in propelling the careers of a number of female musicians, and has worked with the likes of Nelly Furtado, Jully Black, Michie Mee, and a host of other Canadian music stars.

