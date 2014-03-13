CM Radio - March 12, 2014 - Mac DeMarco, Couture Media & More

This week on CM Radio we're very excited to catch up with Mac DeMarco. His last album, 2012's "2," garnered some rave reviews from outlets like Pitchfork and was long-listed for the Polaris Music Prize thanks to its beautifully poetic lyrics, shimmering guitar leads, and drowsy-but-delicate songwriting style. His latest, "Salad Days," drops at the foot of April and already has a lot of people eagerly anticipating its release.

As well, in the CM Academy hotseat is Leo Da Estrela, managing partner and creative director at Monteral-based Couture Media. The company specializes in in the curation of specialized radio for businesses of all types, from cafes and restaurants, to waiting rooms and clothing stores. Leo tells us about what businesses are looking for in the music they play and how artists can tap into this vast marketplace for added revenue and exposure.

We'll also be playing our International Spotlight song of the week, "Time to Pretend," which comes to us out of Peshwar, Pakistan by Jehangir Aziz Hayat.