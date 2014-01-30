CM Radio - Jan 29, 2014 - Marianas Trench, Alert The Medic & More

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
We're happy to have Matt Webb from Marianas Trench on this week's episode, discussing both his upcoming solo release and high-profile main project with Mike in our feature interview.
We'll also speak with Ryan MacDonald from on-the-rise Halifax rock outfit Alert the Medic, who are set to travel to Toronto in the coming weeks to record their second full-length album - and first in five years - with producer and former Our Lady Peace guitarist Mike Turner at his Pocket Studios.
CM Academy this week will feature Pipe & Hat Records founder Tim Jones offering tips on topics like album release parties, track order, album art, and a lot more. As always, happy to have you with us.
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.