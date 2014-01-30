Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - Jan 29, 2014 - Marianas Trench, Alert The Medic & More

  • Broadcast in Music
  • 0 comments
Canadian Musician Radio

Canadian Musician Radio

×  

Follow This Show

If you liked this show, you should follow Canadian Musician Radio.
h:490375
s:5994161
archived
Play

We're happy to have Matt Webb from Marianas Trench on this week's episode, discussing both his upcoming solo release and high-profile main project with Mike in our feature interview.

We'll also speak with Ryan MacDonald from on-the-rise Halifax rock outfit Alert the Medic, who are set to travel to Toronto in the coming weeks to record their second full-length album - and first in five years - with producer and former Our Lady Peace guitarist Mike Turner at his Pocket Studios.

CM Academy this week will feature Pipe & Hat Records founder Tim Jones offering tips on topics like album release parties, track order, album art, and a lot more. As always, happy to have you with us.

Comments

 comments