CM Radio - Jan 29, 2014 - Marianas Trench, Alert The Medic & More

We're happy to have Matt Webb from Marianas Trench on this week's episode, discussing both his upcoming solo release and high-profile main project with Mike in our feature interview.

We'll also speak with Ryan MacDonald from on-the-rise Halifax rock outfit Alert the Medic, who are set to travel to Toronto in the coming weeks to record their second full-length album - and first in five years - with producer and former Our Lady Peace guitarist Mike Turner at his Pocket Studios.

CM Academy this week will feature Pipe & Hat Records founder Tim Jones offering tips on topics like album release parties, track order, album art, and a lot more. As always, happy to have you with us.