CM Radio - Jan 22, 2013 - Matt Andersen, The Glorious Sons & Doug McClement

Another week, another great show.

It's been awhile since we've had a CM Academy session, so this episode, we've got Doug McClement of LiveWire Remote Recorders, a company that does high-quality location sound recording for bands like Rush, Billy Talent, and Elton John and events like the JUNO Awards and Grey Cup; he'll talk about how remote recording can be of benefit to musicians of any level and talk a bit about today's recording technology.

Then, we've got an interview with the still-on-fire Glorious Sons, a Kingston, ON-based rock outfit that's been accumulating some serious attention with their EP "Shapeless Art" and its huge single, "Mama." Hear all about the band's romance with "liquor, women, and rock and roll."

Finally, Matt Andersen, one of the East Coast's most accomplished musicians (and that's saying a lot), will chat about his latest recording and upcoming tour - which has him poised to sell out Toronto's iconic Massey Hall.