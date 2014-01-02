Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - Jan 1, 2014 - What's Fresh For 2014

  • Broadcast in Music
  • 0 comments
Canadian Musician Radio

Canadian Musician Radio

×  

Follow This Show

If you liked this show, you should follow Canadian Musician Radio.
h:490375
s:5830213
archived
Play
  • Host

Happy New Year and welcome to 2014! This special episode will feature some of the interviews from our first year of CM Radio with on-the-rise artists that we think have big things in store for 2014.

Tune in for snippets of our chats with artists like July Talk, Metz, The Balconies, Paper Lions, David Myles, Lindi Ortega, Pear, A Tribe Called Red, and a bunch more.

Let's start the new year off right.

Comments

 comments