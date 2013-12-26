CM Radio - Dec 25, 2013 - Best of 2013

Happy Ho-ho-holidays! our Christmas Day episode (which you can take in at your leisure over the holidays in our archives or via iTunes) will feature some of the highlights from our first year doing CM Radio. From Avril Lavigne to Blue Rodeo to Metric to Dean Brody, we've interviewed our share of major artists.

This will be a great opportunity to catch up on some past episodes, or if you're new to CM Radio, this is your ticket.

Cheers to 2013 and a Happy New Year!