CM Radio - Dec 4, 2013 - Tragically Hip's Paul Langlois, Greg Ball & More

The Not Guilty Tour is making its way across Canada to close out 2013, featuring the Tragically Hip's Paul Langlois promoting his latest LP, "Not Guilty," alongside Kingston, ON's Greg Ball and Pete Murray, visiting from Australia.

We'll be speaking with all three gentlemen from a stop on the trek to talk about the outing, their latest respective releases, hearing what it's like for an Aussie to tour in a new market, and of course, get a quick update on what's happening with Canada's favourite rock band, The Tragically Hip.

Looking forward to having you join us.