CM Radio - Nov 27, 2013 - Protest the Hero, Gypsy Chief Goliath & More

We've had the chance to speak with some major country stars over the last few weeks - Gord Bamford, Deric Ruttan, and Dean Brody - which is great, but this week, we're going to the other end of the spectrum...

Protest the Hero are fresh off of the release of their fourth full-length studio album, Volition, which was entirely crowd funded through a MAJORLY successful IndieGoGo campaign (over $340,000 raised from an initial ask of $125,000). The band is back on the road for the first time in awhile and touring with a new drummer, so we'll get the latest from that camp.

Before that, though, we've got AL the Yeti Bones from Windsor, ON stoner rock band Gypsy Chief Goliath. He'll talk about the band's international successes despite little press coverage here in their home country, plus his thoughts on the "stoner rock" label and a lot more.

Plus, in CM Academy, we'll talk with Aven Hoffarth, a Ryerson University student who, along with a group of peers, is putting together the Wired City Music Festival - a one-night event in downtown Toronto with artists like Bruce Peninsula, Union Duke, and KC Roberts & The Live Revolution. We'll get first-hand info on what it's like putting together an event with a fresh slate.

Looking forward to having you join us!