CM Radio - Nov. 20, 2013 - Dean Brody, Dennis Ellsworth & More

November has seemingly been Canadian country month for CM Radio, and this week's show is no different.

The prolific Dean Brody is set to hit the road in the new year in support of his latest full length, "Crop Circles," on the Crop Circles & Tractor Beams tour with Cassadee Pope. Mike will speak with him about this latest release and the work that went into it.

Before that, though, we'll speak wtih PEI singer/songwriter Dennis Ellsworth about his latest, Hazy Sunshine, recorded at The Hip's Bathhouse studio with Josh Finlayson of Skydiggers at the helm and an impressive group of musicians.