CM Radio - Nov 13, 2013 - Deric Ruttan, Sultans of String & More

This week's episode will feature interviews with on-the-rise country star and songwriter Deric Ruttan as well as global-flavoured string group Sultans of String.

Ruttan is fresh off of the release of his latest album, "Take the Week Off," and has also penned massive hits for the likes of Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and a slew of other major names. He'll talk about the recently-wrapped Your Town Throwdown tour alongside some other hot Canadian country acts and a lot more.

Meanwhile, Sultans of String have relesed their fourth studio album, "Symphony!," recorded with Canadian orchestral musicians and due for an official release with an anticipated performance at Toronto's stunning Koerner Hall.