CM Radio - Oct 16, 2013 - The Balconies, Jay Malinowski

We have a double dose of artist interviews in this week's show, as Mike speaks with Jacquie Neville of Toronto-based rock trio The Balconies. The band has spend the lion's share of the last year on the road and are currently crossing Canada and the US with a string of shows.

Then, Andrew catches Jay Malinowski, frontman for the reggae rock trio Bedouin Soundclash, who's preparing for the release of the debut from Jay Malinowski & The Deadcost called "martel," based on the life of one of his actual ancestors.

We'll also speak with Cristina Fernandes, the founder of Listen Harder, a publicity company based in Toronto that's propelled the careers of artists like The Lumineers, Tokyo Police Club, Monster Truck, City & Colour, and a long list of others. She'll talk about effective publicity campaigns, how to recognize the need for a pro PR campaign, and more.