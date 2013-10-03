CM Radio - Oct 2, 2013 - Lindi Ortega, Adam Kreeft & More

Welcome to yet another edition of Canadian Musician Radio. We have a pretty diverse bunch of interviewees this time around.

First, we'll speak with Sean Kelly, who currently plays guitar with Nelly Furtado and has also performed with and written for a long list of notable artists. His project "Metal On Ice" features stories from some Canadian heavy metal greats.

For CM Academy, we grabbed The Agency Group's Adam Kreeft at Showcase PEI 2013 to chat about how artists can make a lasting impression at showcase events and festivals, and also about proper follow-up.

Finally, CM Catches Up With... Nashville-via-Toronto rockabilly phenom Lindi Ortega about her move to the US, her chameleon-like approach to touring, and of course, her upcoming record, "Tin Star."