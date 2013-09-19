CM Radio Sept 18, 2013 - Still Life Still, Josh Hogan & More

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
In this week's episode, we'll chat with Brendon Saarinen of Toronto's Still Life Still. The band's latest record, Mourning Trance, just dropped via Arts & Crafts and has a notably different tone to that of their debut. We'll speak about what informed the shift, the band's experience with Arts & Crafts to date, and plenty more.
But before that, our friend Josh Hogan will play double-duty, first in the hot seat for CM's 20 Questions as the lead vocalist of Halifax metal outfit Orchid's Curse, then as our CM Academy prof as the Co-Owner of Red Tentacle Music Solutions.
Thanks for checking us out!
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.