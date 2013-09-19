CM Radio Sept 18, 2013 - Still Life Still, Josh Hogan & More

In this week's episode, we'll chat with Brendon Saarinen of Toronto's Still Life Still. The band's latest record, Mourning Trance, just dropped via Arts & Crafts and has a notably different tone to that of their debut. We'll speak about what informed the shift, the band's experience with Arts & Crafts to date, and plenty more.

But before that, our friend Josh Hogan will play double-duty, first in the hot seat for CM's 20 Questions as the lead vocalist of Halifax metal outfit Orchid's Curse, then as our CM Academy prof as the Co-Owner of Red Tentacle Music Solutions.

Thanks for checking us out!