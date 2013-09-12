CM Radio - Sept 11, 2013- Little Miss Higgins, Shawn Bradley

Western Canadian blues/country crossover artist Little Miss Higgins will be speaking with us about her latest recording, Bison Ranch Recording Sessions. The album features her band, dubbed with Winnipeg Five, and is full of lush arrangements and multi-part harmonies all recorded in an old barn in rural Manitoba.

We'll also speak with Shawn Bradley, Fadernoise.com recording engineer and author of "The Other Side of the Tracks" recording blog on CM's Blog Central, about the continually shifting paradigm of home recording and some tips on getting the most from your home studio set-ups.