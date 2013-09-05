CM Radio - Sept 4, 2013 - Lisa LeBlanc, Vapor Music & More

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
Andrew and Mike are together again, chatting about Mike's upcoming trip to Northern Ontario with ArtsCan Circle - an organization that brings music and art to underpriviledged residents of remote Canadian communities.
We'll Catch Up With... French-Canadian songstress Lisa LeBlanc, where we'll talk about her terrific self-titled record, summer performances, working with Karkwa's Louis-Jean Cormier, and much more.
And in our CM Academy session, we'll speak with Heather Gardner of Vapor Music, a Toronto-based music licensing company, who'll talk about what a music supervisor does and how you can network with people in that role in hopes of landing a placement for your work in a film, TV, or gaming project.
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.