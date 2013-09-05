CM Radio - Sept 4, 2013 - Lisa LeBlanc, Vapor Music & More

Andrew and Mike are together again, chatting about Mike's upcoming trip to Northern Ontario with ArtsCan Circle - an organization that brings music and art to underpriviledged residents of remote Canadian communities.

We'll Catch Up With... French-Canadian songstress Lisa LeBlanc, where we'll talk about her terrific self-titled record, summer performances, working with Karkwa's Louis-Jean Cormier, and much more.

And in our CM Academy session, we'll speak with Heather Gardner of Vapor Music, a Toronto-based music licensing company, who'll talk about what a music supervisor does and how you can network with people in that role in hopes of landing a placement for your work in a film, TV, or gaming project.