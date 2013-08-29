CM Radio - Aug 28, 2013 - The Darcys, Raoul Juneja & More

Toronto rock outfit The Darcys have a new record dropping in September, so Mike will be speaking with Wes Marskell about the release, expected through Arts & Crafts, as well as the band's other current affairs.

Also, Raoul Juneja, otherwise known as Deejay Ra of nationally-televised entertainment program V-Mix, will speak to Mike for CM Academy about how artists can lock down potential television opportunities and make the most of them - whether it's an interview or performance.

Plus, plenty of other news from the Canadian industry and updates on some of your favourite artists and events.