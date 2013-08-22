CM Radio - Aug 21, 2013 - Murray Lightburn, HPX & More

This will be a big on for fans of seminal Canadian indie rockers The Dears. Murray A. Lightburn has an upcoming release called MASS:LIGHT that's very different from anything The Dears have put out, but nonetheless brilliant in its sonic textures and arrangements. We'll preview some music and get the lowdown from Murray on the record and many other things music-related.

CM Academy will feature Jonny Stevens, the Executive Director of the Halifax Pop Explosion, talking about the newly-announced lineup for the 2013 edition, plus some inside details about the logistics of planning a festival of that scope and also some tips for bands Showcasing at industry events.

There'll be plenty more and we'll look forward to having you join us.