CM Radio - Aug 7, 2013 - Tom Wilson, Livy Jeanne & More

  • Broadcast in Music
  • 0 comments
Canadian Musician Radio

Canadian Musician Radio

We're very pleased to have Tom Wilson, the man behind LeE HARVeY OsMOND and one third of Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, joining us on this week's episode. Tom speaks to Mike about his latest endeavours, the success of LHO's "The Folk Sinner," and plenty more.

We'll do CM's 20 Questions with on-the-rise country/pop artist Livy Jeanne and also talk about the really cool anti-bullying initiative she's championing in the Alberta school system.

Finally, we'll be speaking with Jason Murray of Black Box Music. Jason manages artists like Classified, Shad, and Livy Jeanne and also runs the Black Box Recordings imprint with Ian Stanger. He'll fill us in on developing new artists and the opportunities currently available in the industry.

