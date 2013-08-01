CM Radio - July 31, 2013 - METZ, eOne's Eric Alper & More

Lots of Polaris Prize talk lately, and this week isn't much different. We have Chris Slorach from short-listed noise/hardcore/grunge/awesome outfit METZ chatting with Mike about their self-titled effort, what it's like joining the ranks at Sub Pop, and a whole lot more.

CM Academy will feature Eric Alper, the head of Label Aquisitions for eOne Entertainment Canada, the imprint that's been booming lately and plays home to some monster acts from here and aborad, talking about what he's looking for in upcoming talent and how a relationship with a label like his comes to be.

Plus, CM plays 20 Questions with Alec O'Hanley of The Danks, Alvvays, and formerly Two Hours Traffic, and Andrew shares bits of what's circulating out in the industry of late. Let's rock...