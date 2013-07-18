Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - July 17, 2013 - A Tribe Called Red, Neal Burstyn

Canadian Musician Radio

Andrew and Mike will be back in the saddle for this one following Andrew's return from Quebec City. We'll chat with sonic innovators A Tribe Called Red about their second Polaris Prize nod and what they've got on the go for Summer 2013.

We'll also chat with Toronto photographer Neal Burstyn, who's done all kinds of shoots for musicians - including a whole host of Canadian Musician cover shots - as well as architectural shoots, sporting events, and much more. He'll offer some tips for musicians on getting the perfect promo shot and the process behind it.

As always, we'll also have the latest from around the industry and a few surprises. Join us!

