CM Radio - July 3, 2013 - Flatliners, The Motorleague & More

One for the rockers... First up, Don Levandier from Moncton's The Motorleague will join us for CM's 20 Questions. The band has a new album out now through Sonic Records.

CM Academy will feature our friend and contributor Kit Watson of RockItGirl Group. Kit will offer up some tips on fine-tuning your social media presence - which platforms to use, how to make the most of them, and more.

Then, CM Catches Up With ... Chris Cresswell of The Flatliners! The band has a new disc dropping this fall and are just about to embark on a full Canadian tour, so we'll get the latest from that camp.

Should be a lot of fun, so join us!