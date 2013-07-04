CM Radio - July 3, 2013 - Flatliners, The Motorleague & More

Log Out
Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.
One for the rockers... First up, Don Levandier from Moncton's The Motorleague will join us for CM's 20 Questions. The band has a new album out now through Sonic Records.
CM Academy will feature our friend and contributor Kit Watson of RockItGirl Group. Kit will offer up some tips on fine-tuning your social media presence - which platforms to use, how to make the most of them, and more.
Then, CM Catches Up With ... Chris Cresswell of The Flatliners! The band has a new disc dropping this fall and are just about to embark on a full Canadian tour, so we'll get the latest from that camp.
Should be a lot of fun, so join us!
Sorry we couldn't complete your registration. Please try again.
Please enter your email to finish creating your account.
Receive a personalized list of podcasts based on your preferences.