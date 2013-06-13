CM Radio - June 12, 2013 - David Myles, Ron Lopata & More

This should be a fun one. First, we'll have all the info to get you prepped and primed for NXNE 2013. Then, we'll speak with New Brunswick-based burgeoning troubadour David Myles and Warner Music Canada's Head of A&R, Ron Lopata.

In our CM Academy session, Lopata will share some insight into how labels like Warner are nurturing talent - and what you need to do to get to that level. Even if a spot on a major label roster isn't what you're after, you'll still need studio-ready material to make an impact in this business.

Then, Myles will speak about his latest double-disc "In The Nighttime," working with fellow Maritime music man Classified, and much more.

Be sure to Subscribe to our channel to get regular updates on our upcoming shows, including guests, co-hosts, and informative content!

http://canadianmusician.com