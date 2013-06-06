CM Radio - June 5, 2013 - Michelle Wright, Crispin Giles

Join us on June 5th for an all-new broadcast featuring Canadian country music icon Michelle Wright and NXNE's Music Programming Manager, Crispin Giles.

Wright is one of the most successful Canadian country recording artists of all time, with a pile of awards and nominations to her credit. Mike caught up with her at the recent Country Music Association Awards of Ontario gala, where she also performed. We'll get the scoop on what she's up to.

Then, Andrew will be in session in CM Academy with Giles, who'll be speaking about how artists can make the most of an opportunity like a NXNE showcase slot and much more.

We'll also have the latest from around the music industry and some fun tidbits for you to chew on as well.

