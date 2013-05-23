Our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy have changed. We think you'll like them better this way.

CM Radio - May 22, 2013 - Mother Mother, Bob D'Eith & More

Our second episode will feature plenty of content from the Vancouver Island Music Business Conference, hosted in the Comox Valley from May 15-20. We'll have a CM Academy session with entertainment lawyer, author, and Music BC Executive Director Bob D'Eith, we'll be Catching Up With ... Ryan Guldemond from quirky pop quintet Mother Mother, and have plenty more from Andrew's travels to the West Coast.

We'll also check in with Mike back in Ontario and get the latest news and trending topics from the industry, plus highlights from the May/June 2013 issue of Canadian Musician. Tune in, and follow us to get more updates on our future broadcasts.

